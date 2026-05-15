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WKN: 869898 | ISIN: CH0012214059 | Ticker-Symbol: HLBN
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 18:30
83,94 Euro
+0,41 % +0,34
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLCIM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLCIM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,0283,2208:34
82,9083,1008:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKASTOR ASA1,476-0,81 %
EUREKA LITHIUM CORP0,268-2,90 %
FERROVIAL NV58,24-0,61 %
HELENS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD0,1080,00 %
HEXAGON PURUS ASA0,124-4,31 %
HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD13,680-0,73 %
HOLCIM LTD83,94+0,41 %
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC0,0030,00 %
SED ENERGY HOLDINGS PLC0,8140,00 %
TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD1,0700,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.