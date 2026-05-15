Das Instrument KWO BMG9031M1082 TRANSP.INTL HLDG.LTD.HD 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument KWO BMG9031M1082 TRANSP.INTL HLDG.LTD.HD 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument E36 CY0101162119 SED ENERGY HLDGS. DL 0,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument E36 CY0101162119 SED ENERGY HLDGS. DL 0,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument KY7 NO0010215684 AKASTOR ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument KY7 NO0010215684 AKASTOR ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument BT81 GB00B4WQVY43 POWERHOUSE ENER.GR.LS-005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument BT81 GB00B4WQVY43 POWERHOUSE ENER.GR.LS-005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument HLBN CH0012214059 HOLCIM LTD. NAM.SF2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument HLBN CH0012214059 HOLCIM LTD. NAM.SF2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument 0QJ NO0010904923 HEXAGON PURUS ASA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument 0QJ NO0010904923 HEXAGON PURUS ASA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL N.V. EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL N.V. EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026Das Instrument S58 CA2985962067 EUREKA LITHIUM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2026The instrument S58 CA2985962067 EUREKA LITHIUM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2026