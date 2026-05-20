Hexagon Purus ASA: Registration of reverse share split

Reference is made to the resolution by the general meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 24 April 2026 regarding a reverse share split in the ratio 10:1, and the key information notice regarding the share consolidation announced on 13 May 2026.

The share consolidation has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following such registration, the share capital of the Company is NOK 42,848,611, divided into 42,848,611 shares of NOK 1.00 each.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Rule Book II and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com (mailto:mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com)

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime and rail. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.