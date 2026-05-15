

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent amidst a weak global market sentiment overwhelmed by worries about inflation and interest rate hikes. The progress on the Clarity Act in the U.S., the resumption of inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products, the exploit on the THORChain as well as potential Bitcoin sales by Strategy Inc also dominated headlines. Bitcoin dropped to a 24-hour low of $78,635.



Crypto market sentiment correlated with the global market sentiment dampened by worries about the Middle East war, the energy price shock, the uptick in inflation as well as fears of a hawkish monetary policy by central banks worldwide. With the dollar index strengthening and bond yields hardening across regions, cryptocurrencies are also trading on a negative note. The surge of more than 3 percent in crude oil prices also weighed heavily on the market's mood.



Markets also digested the announcement from Strategy Inc (MSTR), the largest Bitcoin Treasury company, about repurchases of convertible notes. The company on Thursday said it expects to fund the repurchases, of approximately $1.38 billion with available cash reserves, proceeds from sale of securities under its at-the-market offering program, and/or proceeds from the sale of Bitcoin, spooking market sentiment further.



Sentiment was also impacted by reports that THORChain has been exploited for over $10 million in crypto assets across multiple chains.



The risk aversion is reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index. The index has slipped within the 'neutral' territory to 45, from 50 a day earlier and 48 a week ago. Data for the past 24 hours from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations, i.e. the forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses, rising to $526 million. This comprises long positions of $385 million and short positions of $141 million.



Losses were limited by the relief at the regulatory progress on the Clarity Act. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday witnessed a successful bipartisan markup to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, legislation to establish clear rules of the road for digital assets. The bill advanced out of committee by a vote of 15-9 and now moves to the Senate floor.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined 1.1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.63 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased 34 percent to $119 billion. Only 3 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 75 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



66th ranked Flare (FLR) tops gains with an overnight surge of 7.5 percent whereas 63rd ranked Stable (STABLE) tops overnight losses with a decline of more than 11 percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.4 percent lower at $79,085.89. The current price is around 37 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 1.4 percent in the past week and 9.6 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Signaling renewed institutional demand, Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $131 million on Thursday. The sharp reversal from the net outflows of $630 million on Wednesday comes amidst net inflows of $144 million to iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT).



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 12th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, positioned between Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) ranked 11th and Meta Platforms (META) ranked 13th in the list.



Ethereum (ETH) declined 2.2 percent overnight as it traded at $2,216.15. The leading alternate coin is trading 55 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows further declining to $6 million on Thursday from $36 million on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with outflows of $13 million.



Ethereum has slipped 1 notch to the 67th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.45 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $674.77. BNB is trading 51 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) lost more than 1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.43, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped 2.4 percent overnight to $91.54. SOL's current price is around 70 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall declined 1.3 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3503. The trading price is 21 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) slipped 2.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1123. DOGE is trading 85 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) however jumped 5 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $43.81, around 26 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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