DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 15-May-2026 / 16:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio DATE: May 15, 2026 Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount; -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 304.492.823,48 as of May 01, 2026, to Adil Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 84.000.000,00, -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 355.786.939,51 as of April 30, 2026, to Dünya Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 91.000.000,00, -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 440.116.228,65 as of April 29, 2026, to Dünya Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 86.000.000,00, -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 434.840.712,57 as of April 28, 2026, to Emir Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 52.500.000,00, -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 492.193.241,73 as of April 27, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 40.000.000,00, in five separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 353.500.000,00. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail . We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 427596 EQS News ID: 2328496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 15, 2026 11:33 ET (15:33 GMT)