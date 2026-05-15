Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier gerade der nächste AI-Infrastruktur-Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q50J | ISIN: US8110544025 | Ticker-Symbol: SQ6B
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 12:04
3,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EW SCRIPPS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EW SCRIPPS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8802,96019:20
2,8802,96019:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 17:36 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gray Media Closes Station Swap Transaction with EW Scripps

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. today closed on its cash-free, even exchange of comparable assets with the E.W. Scripps Company involving the swap of television stations across five mid-sized and small markets that the parties announced in July 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gray has acquired:

  • WSYM (Fox) in Lansing, Michigan (DMA 113), where Gray owns WILX (NBC); and
  • KATC (ABC) in Lafayette, Louisiana (DMA 124), where Gray owns KADN (FOX) and KLAF-LP (NBC) as well as leading television stations in each of the other Louisiana markets.

In exchange, Scripps has acquired:

  • KKTV (CBS) in Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA 89), where Scripps owns KOAA (NBC);
  • KKCO (NBC) and low power station KJCT-LP (ABC) in Grand Junction, Colorado (DMA 186); and
  • KMVT (CBS) and low power station KSVT-LD (Fox) in Twin Falls, Idaho (DMA 188), where Scripps owns low power station KSAW-LD (ABC).

With today's closing, Gray has now consummated all previously announced television station transactions.

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.