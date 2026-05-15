Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Copper-gold explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Kaitlin Taylor as a third-party investor relations consultant.

Ms. Taylor, based in Toronto, Ontario, is a seasoned investor relations executive in the natural resource sector. Ms. Taylor's background includes corporate communications, capital markets strategy and executive advisory.

Ms. Taylor will assist the Company in supporting its investor communications, investor relations, investor engagement, digital communications activities and secretary function of Kincora's Advisory Board. Kaitlin has been engaged for an initial six-month period beginning May 15th, 2026, which term may be extended by mutual agreement. Ms. Taylor will be paid a monthly fee of $8,000 per month, plus 150,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.95 per share, vesting quarterly with a 5-year term.

Ms. Taylor is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company other than the foregoing options. Ms. Taylor's engagement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces its Board of Directors has granted 80,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.95 per share, vesting quarterly with a 5-year term to a consultant.

About Kincora

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy and currently drilling at two projects (Nevertire South and Condobolin).

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt and Mongolia's Southern Gobi, two of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over $100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 20,000 metres of drilling and over A$10m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Various partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship and advanced exploration stage porphyry projects.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and a very focused capital efficient programs at the Condobolin and other sole funded projects, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

The Company's website is: www.kincoracopper.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited

(ARBN 645 457 763)



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297652

Source: Kincora Copper Limited