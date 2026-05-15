Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, announces that it has filed additional documents on SEDAR+ following a continuous disclosure review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"). During the course of the review, the following previously unfiled contracts were deemed to be material contract (the "Material Contracts") and were therefore subsequently filed in connection with the Company's application for a full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order of its securities:

4 Nominee shareholder agreements through which the Company owns its 51% equity stake in its ASFC subsidiary.

Registrar and Transfer Agent Agreement between the Company and AST Trust Company (Canada) dated July 15, 2011.

Agreement dated November 1, 2017, between the Company and Jiudong Investment Management Co., Ltd. for the creation of the Company's ASFC subsidiary.

Lender Partnership Agreement dated June 6, 2018 between the Company and Wuxi Jinxin Internet Small Loans Ltd. ("WJISL") pursuant to which WJISL agreed to become a registered lender on the Cubeler platform.

Lender Partnership Agreement dated June 14, 2018 between the Company and Hua Xin Lending Company ("Hua Xin"), pursuant to which Hua Xin agreed to become a registered lender on the Cubeler platform.

Agreement dated December 20, 2018 between the Company and Wenyi Financial Services Co. Ltd. ("Wenyi") pursuant to which Wenyi agreed to effectively transfer its operations, including most of its 20 employees, service agreements and assets, to the Company's ASSC subsidiary.

Agreement dated March 30, 2019 between the Company and Xi'an Fenghui Automobile Service Company ("FASC") pursuant to which FASC agreed to use the Company's Gold River product procurement platform to facilitate vehicle purchase and financing transactions.

Agreement dated June 1, 2019 between the Company and Jiangsu Zhongpu Financial Outsourcing Service Ltd. ("ZFOS") pursuant to which the Company's ASDS subsidiary agreed to provide financial services to ZFOS clients and other supply-chain participants.

Agreement dated June 29, 2019 between the Company and Ronghuitong Supply Chain Management Company Ltd. ("Ronghuitong") whereby the Company's ASSC subsidiary agreed to outsource certain supply- chain financing related services to Ronghuitong.

Agreement dated November 7, 2019 between the Company and Jinxiaoer Technology Ltd. pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire the Jinxiaoer loan brokerage and commission paying platform.

Agreement dated March 11, 2020 between the Company and Jiangyin Gaoxinqu SME Development and Investment Ltd. pursuant to which the Company agreed to provide the software platform that will power the city of Jiangyin's new commercial lending financial centre.

Agreement dated October 20, 2020 between the Company and Beijing Youxiangtong Group ("BYG"), the parent company of national consumer electronics distributor Beijing Dianjing Company Ltd. ("BDC"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to provide financing to BDC's 60,000 online retail clients for up to 90% of the price of the products the clients purchase from BDC.

Agreement dated November 18, 2020 between the Company and Beijing Jingying Corporate Management Ltd. ("BJM") pursuant to which the Company agreed to bring its Cubeler Lending Hub financing solution to BJM and its more than 250,000 retail clients.

Agreement dated November 26, 2020 between the Company and Gruppo Coin ("Coin") pursuant to which the Company agreed to provide short-term loans to Coin's social-media-influencer online sales partners.

Agreement dated November 1, 2025 between the Company and Chengdu Honglongyi Trading Co., Ltd. ("HTC") pursuant to which the Company agreed to provide supply chain procurement services to HTC through its GoldRiver Supply Chain Service Platform.

The Company is issuing this news release in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("SN 51-711") and will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with SN 51-711 for a period of three years.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet and the Company in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297669

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.