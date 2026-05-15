

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic clarified that its Claude chatbot's habit of telling users to 'get some sleep' or 'go rest' is more of a quirky behavior than a built-in feature.



For months now, users have noticed that Claude occasionally suggests hitting the hay after long chats, leading to some chatter about whether the company is trying to encourage healthier usage or maybe even cut down on computing usage.



Sam McAllister mentioned in a post on X that this behavior is 'a bit of a character tic' and that Anthropic plans to tackle it in future versions.



These unusual responses are reminiscent of other AI quirks, like ChatGPT's earlier 'Goblin Mode,' which was eventually fixed.



This year, Anthropic has faced several service outages due to the increasing demand for Claude, especially from software developers.



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