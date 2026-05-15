Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Accelerates Transition Toward AI-Native Intelligent Robotics Ecosystems and Next-Generation Education Platforms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)("Classover" or the "Company"), an AI-powered education company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

All of the Company's previously outstanding convertible notes have been converted to equity and therefore eliminated, significantly simplifying the Company's balance sheet and strengthening long-term financing flexibility. Management believes the retirement of all convertible debt obligations represents a major strategic inflection point as Classover transitions toward a more expansion-oriented phase focused on intelligent robotics ecosystems, and scalable long-term growth.

At the same time, the Company has continued to aggressively advance its strategic transition toward AI-powered educational platforms, intelligent robotics-enabled learning ecosystems, and scalable AI-native platform initiatives.

Management believes the global education industry is entering one of the largest technological and structural transformations in decades, driven by artificial intelligence, robotics, intelligent digital interaction, and AI-native workflow automation. Classover believes this transition may fundamentally reshape how educational content is delivered, personalized, orchestrated, and monetized globally over the long term.

As part of this transition, the Company continued to reposition itself beyond traditional online tutoring toward becoming a scalable AI-native educational platform operating at the intersection of intelligent tutoring systems, AI companion robotics, personalized learning orchestration, and next-generation digital educational ecosystems.

Management believes the convergence of AI, robotics, and intelligent educational interaction may create significant long-term opportunities across global K-12 learning markets, intelligent educational workflows, AI-powered tutoring systems, robotics-enabled classrooms, and future AI-native learning environments.

Strategic Transformation and Q1 2026 Highlights

The Company continued accelerating strategic resource allocation toward higher-value AI-native initiatives, robotics ecosystem expansion, intelligent workflow automation, and scalable platform development opportunities.

Service revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 was approximately $0.52 million, compared to approximately $0.82 million during the prior year quarter, reflecting the Company's continued strategic operational transition toward long-term AI expansion initiatives.

Maintained strong gross margins of approximately 50%, demonstrating the scalability and resilience of the Company's core operating model while continuing to aggressively invest into platform development, and intelligent ecosystem expansion.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company held approximately $2.12 million in cash and approximately $4.94 million in SOL-related digital assets, representing approximately $7.06 million in combined liquidity and digital treasury holdings.

Cash and cryptocurrency treasury value per share was approximately $0.90 as of May 15, 2026, based on total cash and digital asset holdings divided by outstanding Class B common shares.

The Company generated approximately $84,680 in staking rewards from digital treasury operations during the quarter. Management believes its evolving digital treasury strategy may provide additional long-term balance sheet flexibility and strategic optionality.

Net loss during the quarter was primarily impacted by non-cash fair value adjustments related to cryptocurrency assets, convertible instruments, and warrant liabilities, alongside continued investments into public company operational capabilities and long-term strategic growth initiatives.

Continued expanding strategic initiatives across AI robotics, intelligent hardware systems, embodied AI learning environments, and AI-native educational platform development.

Extension into Embodied AI and Robotics-Based Learning Environments

Building on its AI Tutor and course creation initiatives, Classover is expanding into embodied AI and robotics-based learning environments through the development of robotics curriculum, intelligent software systems, and AI-enabled educational experiences for K-12 students. The Company recently launched its embodied AI robotics education platform and registered Classover Robix Inc. to support robotics-related education initiatives.

The Company has also announced collaborations with Luka AI, Walimaker, ICreate Education Technology, Vensin Computer Technology, YuGuang AI, Marbella AI, MiniMax, and Tencent RTC to support robotics-enabled learning applications, AI curriculum development, companion robotics, and future classroom deployment opportunities. Management believes these initiatives may further strengthen the Company's long-term positioning across AI-native education platforms and next-generation learning ecosystems.

Management Commentary

"We believe education is entering a foundational AI transition," said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Classover. "Classover is no longer positioning itself as a traditional tutoring company. We are actively building an AI-native educational platform designed for the next generation of intelligent learning, robotics-enabled interaction, and scalable AI-powered educational ecosystems."

"We believe AI-native learning platform may ultimately become a foundational layer of the future global education economy," continued Stephanie Luo. "Our long-term strategy is centered around building scalable orchestration systems connecting intelligent tutoring workflows, AI companion robotics, personalized learning platform, and next-generation digital educational interaction environments."

"Our financing flexibility and liquidity profile positioning continue strengthening," said Flora Peng, Chief Financial Officer of Classover. "With all outstanding convertible debt obligations now retired, we believe Classover is entering a new operational chapter focused on scalability, intelligent ecosystem expansion, and long-term shareholder value creation."

Strategic Outlook

The Company expects to continue aggressively expanding investments throughout 2026 across AI-native educational platforms, intelligent tutoring orchestration systems, AI workflow automation, robotics-enabled learning environments, AI companion technologies, and scalable educational platform ecosystems.

Management believes the next generation of education may increasingly shift toward AI-powered personalization, intelligent automation, robotics-assisted interaction, and AI-native digital learning environments. Classover believes its evolving capabilities, strategic ecosystem relationships, robotics collaborations, and strengthened capital structure may position the Company to participate in the long-term transformation of global intelligent education markets.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming extensive live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. Classover believes focused investment in AI, intelligent agents, and robotics aligns with the Company's mission and positions it to capture the next wave of educational technology innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings, Inc.

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