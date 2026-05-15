Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Holmes as President and the appointment of Jonathan Held as an Independent Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO and Director stated "We are pleased to welcome our current director Jonathan Holmes to our Executive Management Team here at Nine Mile Metals. Jonathan has displayed strong leadership and helped guide over the past year as a director and supported the Team initiating our corporate branding, marketing and assisting on our capital markets initiatives. Jonathan's transition to this role will be seamless and highly effective. I look forward to working closely with Jonathan as we continue advancing the Company's strategic initiatives. We are also pleased to have Jonathan Held join our Board of Directors. His wealth of experience and knowledge of capital markets including corporate structuring will be a valuable addition as we continue to advance the Company. We have an aggressive exploration program planned for 2026 and have established significant goals for the Company."

Jonathan Holmes has served on the Board of Directors of Nine Mile Metals since April 2025, supporting the Company's corporate development, investor relations and capital markets initiatives.

Mr. Holmes was also a founder and director of Reem Capital Corp. (TSXV: REEM), a Capital Pool Company that completed its qualifying transaction with Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) in 2025. He previously served as co-founder and Managing Director of INN Australia from 2021 to 2025 and spent over 15 years with Dig Media Inc., the parent company of the Investing News Network (INN), where he held senior leadership roles including Director and Partner. Throughout his career, Mr. Holmes has worked with more than 200 publicly listed companies across Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, specializing in capital markets, corporate development and investor relations. Mr. Holmes is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (Canada) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), and was previously a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Jonathan Holmes, President, stated "I'm excited to take on the role of President of Nine Mile Metals at an important stage for the Company. Having served on the Board over the past year, I've had the opportunity to work closely with the team and support a number of the Company's corporate development and capital markets initiatives. I look forward to being on site in late May as we commence our next exploration program in the world-class Bathurst Mining Camp, while working more closely with the management team to help lead the Company into its next chapter."

Mr. Held, CPA, CA, is a seasoned financial executive with over fifteen years of experience working with both public and private companies. Mr. Held is a Partner at ALOE Finance, a boutique firm specializing in transaction advisory and senior-level finance solutions.

Mr. Held has worked across a number of sectors, including natural resources, technology and biotechnology, both domestically and internationally. His experience includes leading numerous successful public listings through IPOs and RTOs, as well as multiple M&A transactions and financings.

Mr. Held has held director and officer roles with numerous public companies, including serving as CFO and a director of Signature Resources for over nine years. He holds a Bachelor of Mathematics and a Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo.

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 14,550,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, committee members and consultants, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant and vest immediately. This represents the first option grant to management or directors since April 2024.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

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This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values , (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

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Nine Mile Metals Ltd., 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 www.ninemilemetals.com (506) 804-6117

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297656

Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.