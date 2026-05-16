Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company, announces the appointment of Chad Rickaby to the Company's Board of Directors and that it has accepted the resignation of Ohad David as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. David for his contributions and services.

Mr. Rickaby is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ClimateDoor, an internationally recognized growth partnership firm focused on accelerating sustainability, cleantech innovation, and global market expansion. Through ClimateDoor, he has helped support more than 150 clean technology companies across Canada, the European Union, Australia, and Latin America, while building strategic relationships across governments, utilities, investors, industry leaders, and Indigenous nations worldwide. Mr. Rickaby leads ClimateDoor's international deployment initiatives, including the organization's role as Canadian delivery partner for the European Union's Low Carbon Business Action program. He also founded ClimateDoor's Indigenous partnerships practice through Unify Partners, focused on creating collaborative pathways for sustainable development and clean energy advancement. Prior to ClimateDoor, he completed a Master's in Public Policy at the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Rickaby joins the Board after several years as a shareholder, advisor, and growth partner to the Company, bringing extensive international experience and a strong network aligned with Stardust Solar's long-term global growth strategy.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Stardust Solar as the Company continues expanding its global renewable energy platform, strengthening international relationships, and advancing collaborative opportunities across sustainability, infrastructure development, investment, and clean energy innovation.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.