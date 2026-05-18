

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 0.5823 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 1.9937 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.5839 and 1.9910, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 92.56 from Friday's closing value of 92.70.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 2.01 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



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