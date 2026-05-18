

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to nearly a 3-week low of 159.07 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 2-week low of 115.67 against the Canadian dollar and a 6-day low of 202.20 against Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 158.77, 115.48 and 201.74, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen edged down to 184.89 and 211.82 from Friday's closing quotes of 184.57 and 211.54, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the greenback, 117.00 against the loonie, 204.00 against the franc, 187.00 against the euro and 216.00 against the pound.



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