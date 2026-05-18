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WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
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18.05.26 | 08:09
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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
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SciBase Announces New Research Highlighting Nevisense's Potential in Detecting Age-Related Skin Barrier Changes

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, today announced the presentation of a new study at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting. The study, conducted by prof. Abuabara and Dr. Zhu at UCSF (The University of California, San Francisco), demonstrates that SciBase's proprietary Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology, featured in the Nevisense platform, can successfully detect and quantify age-related changes in the skin barrier.

While Nevisense is already an established technology for the detection of melanoma and the assessment of skin barrier in conditions like atopic dermatitis, this new research expands its potential application into the field of geriatric dermatology and longevity science.

Key Findings from the Study:

The cross-sectional study compared EIS measurements between young adults (mean age 25.9) and older adults (mean age 79.1). By utilizing advanced feature-level analysis of the 700 parameters captured by each Nevisense measurement, researchers developed a "composite barrier score." Key highlights include:

  • Precision Detection: The study identified 35 specific age-associated EIS features in the forearm.
  • Strong Correlation: The resulting composite barrier score showed a strong association with age (Spearman rho=0.69), proving that EIS can detect subtle alterations in skin architecture and composition that occur as we age.
  • Advanced Analytics: The research emphasizes that analyzing specific EIS features provides a significantly more sensitive assessment of age-related barrier changes than standard summarized values.

"These results are an exciting step forward for SciBase," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "Understanding how the skin barrier evolves with age is critical for both clinical dermatology and the development of targeted skincare. This study reinforces that our EIS technology is not just a diagnostic tool for skin cancer, but a versatile platform for deep, non-invasive skin analysis." The abstract, titled "Electrical impedance spectroscopy detects age-related skin barrier changes" (See abstract No 591 in abstract booklet SID_Chcago26_Abstract_Final_web.pdf) concludes that EIS shows significant potential for detecting age-related barrier changes in vivo. SciBase looks forward to further validation of these findings in additional cohorts to refine the composite barrier score for clinical and research use.

For further information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO
Phone: +46 73 206 98 02
Email: pia.renaudin@scibase.com
Certified Advisor (CA):
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Tel: +46 8 588 68 570
Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-announces-new-research-highlighting-nevisense-s-potential-in-detecting-age-related-skin-barr,c4349354

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4349354/4095023.pdf

PR ageing final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-announces-new-research-highlighting-nevisenses-potential-in-detecting-age-related-skin-barrier-changes-302774426.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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