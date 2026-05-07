Scibase Holding AB: Interim report

January 1 - March 31, 2026

The first quarter in figures

Net sales were TSEK 14,278 (8,856), +61%, cleared for currency effects +80%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 24,490 (20,682).

The loss per share was SEK 0.03 (0.07).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 26,573 (26,001).

The gross margin was 49.2% (70.5%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 70% and was 30,460 (17,870) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 73% (incl deliveries to Castle).

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 61% (+80%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment were at the same level as Q1-25 (increased by 5% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 79% (109% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 1,042%.

(increased by 5% in local currency). while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 1,042%. The gross margin was negatively affected in the quarter by the currency development (negative impact of over 5%), continued deliveries of products to Castle Biosciences for clinical studies, increased price on gold and continued investments to ramp up production.

SciBase announced the outcome of the offer to repurchase outstanding warrants of series TO 2. In total, 83.9% of the TO2 holders accepted the offer.

SciBase announced the outcome of the performed rights issue, where the issue was subscribed to 96.4% and provides the company with approximately SEK 80 million before issue costs.

A new study demonstrates that Nevisense can predict atopic dermatitis in Newborns.

Dr Hess, a US physician at Center City Dermatology in Philadelphia, published a clinical article describing his real-world experience with Nevisense in improving melanoma detection.

A recalculation of the terms for the remaining TO 2 warrants has been carried out after the completion of the rights issue.

Nevisense (EIS) included in the US NCCN Guidelines for Melanoma which supports the use of EIS in the detection of melanoma.

SciBase receives approval from the FDA for extended labelling in the US.

Important events after the end of the period

SciBase reaches milestone with over 400,000 tests sold globally.

SciBase published the notice to attend the 2026 AGM.

SciBase published the annual report for 2025.

Financial overview

Apr 1, 2025 - Jan 1 - Mar 31 Mar 31, 2026 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2026 2025 Rolling-12 2025 Net sales, SEK ths 14 278 8 856 45 883 40 461 Gross margin, % 49,2% 70,5% 60,8% 67,0% Equity/Asset ratio, % 56,0% 71,6% 61,8% 12,8% Net indebtness, multiple 0,78 0,40 0,62 6,84 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 71 255 34 295 71 255 22 604 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -26 573 -26 001 -85 150 -84 579 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,03 -0,07 -0,19 -0,24 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 0,07 0,14 0,10 0,02 Average number of shares, 000' 819 748 298 710 490 616 360 357 Number of shares at closing of period, 000' 1 022 530 338 296 1 022 530 414 183 Share price at end of period, SEK 0,35 0,42 0,35 0,29 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 30 460 17 870 98 770 86 180 Average number of employees 46 35 33 37

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on May 7, 2026.

This interim report report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72, e-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)



Tel: +46 8 588 68 570



Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases