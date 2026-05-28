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WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
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SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
28.05.2026 08:24 Uhr
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SciBase: Nevisense detects skin barrier damage by chemicals used in household cleaning products in a new ex-vivo study

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, announced today the publication of a scientific project with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) in Davos, Switzerland. Nevisense and its underlying Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology were used to show that surfactants in household cleaning products disrupt the human skin barrier.

In the study, human ex vivo skin samples were exposed to Sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), a surfactant in household cleaning products which is known to impair the barrier.

Also, skin that was affected by SDS were treated with N-acetylcysteine (NAC) and nicotinamide (NAM) to promote recovery of skin barrier function.

Nevisense was used in the study to detect the changes in the skin barrier and detected that short-term exposure to SDS rapidly disrupts human skin barrier integrity within minutes as well as the effect of NAC and NAM.

Skin barrier research is an expanding area in dermatology. Disruption of skin barrier function plays a key role in the development and severity of e.g. contact dermatitis from chemical substances

"We are happy to see that Nevisense and EIS-technology continue to provide value in this type of research. This study further strengthens the role of Nevisense as an effective research device and show the potential to become the state-of-the-art research tool within the skin barrier research," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

The full results of the study have now been published in the scientific journal Allergy "Rapid Human Skin Barrier Disruption by Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate and Associated Molecular Mechanisms," - Li - Allergy, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1111/all.70390

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570, E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/nevisense-detects-skin-barrier-damage-by-chemicals-used-in-household-cleaning-products-in-a-new-ex-v,c4354187

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4354187/4118667.pdf

PR Ex Vivo SDS Study_eng final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nevisense-detects-skin-barrier-damage-by-chemicals-used-in-household-cleaning-products-in-a-new-ex-vivo-study-302784072.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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