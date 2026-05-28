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WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
0,019 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 20:54 Uhr
109 Leser
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SciBase announces that the board of directors has resolved on the record date for the reverse share split

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, today announces that the board of directors has resolved on the record date for the reverse share split. At the Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") on 19 May 2026, it was resolved on a reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby one hundred (100) existing shares shall be consolidated into one (1) share (Sw. sammanläggning 1:100) (the "Reverse Share Split"). The board of directors was further authorised to determine the record date for the Reverse Share Split. The board of directors has today resolved that the record date for the Reverse Share Split shall be on 5 June 2026.

The reverse share split

The board of directors' resolution entails that the last day of trading in the Company's share, before the Reverse Share Split, will be on 3 June 2026, and the first day of trading in the Company's share, after the Reverse Share Split, will be on 4 June 2026. This means that the share price as of 4 June 2026 will reflect the effect of the Reverse Share Split. As a result of the Reverse Share Split, the Company's share will have a new ISIN code as of 4 June 2026: SE0029277631.

Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower number of shares in proportion to the number of shares held on the record date. If a shareholder's shareholding on the record date does not correspond to a full number of new shares, i.e., is not evenly divisible by one hundred (100), such shareholder will receive as many shares as necessary free of charge (1-99) that their shareholding, after adding the shares provided, becomes evenly divisible by one hundred (100), so-called rounding up. Provision of shares is made through Euroclear Sweden AB, without the need for further measures to be taken by shareholders.

Following the Reverse Share Split, the number of shares and votes in the Company will decrease from 1,022,530,000 to 10,225,300, each share with a quota value of SEK 5.00.

Timetable for the Reverse Share Split

The following timetable applies to the Reverse Share Split:

Date

Action

3 June 2026

Last day of trading in the Company's share before the Reverse Share Split.

4 June 2026

First day of trading in the Company's share following the Reverse Share Split. As of this date, the share price reflects the effect of the Reverse Share Split.

5 June 2026

Record date for the Reverse Share Split.

8 June 2026

The new number of shares is expected to be registered in each shareholder's VPC account.

Recalculation of warrants of series TO 2

In accordance with the terms and conditions for warrants of series TO 2, which were issued in connection with the capital raise announced in April 2024, the number of shares that each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for and the subscription price shall be recalculated following reverse share splits. Accordingly, the Company has carried out a recalculation of warrants of series T0 2 due to the Reverse Share Split. Following the completed recalculation, SciBase can announce that the number of shares that each warrant of series TO 2 entitles to subscribe for and the subscription price per share has changed in accordance with the following. Following the recalculation, one (1) warrant of series TO 2 entitles the holder to subscribe for 0.0109 shares at a subscription price of SEK 38.00 per share, in accordance with the previously communicated terms and conditions for the warrants.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO
Phone: +46 732 069 802
E-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA)

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 8 588 68 570
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-announces-that-the-board-of-directors-has-resolved-on-the-record-date-for-the-reverse-share-,c4354897

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4354897/4121361.pdf

Scibase - PR reverse share split - final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-announces-that-the-board-of-directors-has-resolved-on-the-record-date-for-the-reverse-share-split-302784907.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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