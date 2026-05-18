Expanded availability of LogicMonitor within Deutsche Telekom's managed services portfolio follows successful operational use in the UK

Select outcomes include reduced reporting times and proactive incident prevention

Expansion extends across DACH, Benelux, and the Nordics

LogicMonitor, the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, today announced the expanded availability of its platform within Deutsche Telekom's managed services portfolio across selected European markets, including DACH, Benelux, and the Nordics.

The expansion builds on operational use of LogicMonitor in the United Kingdom since 2023, where it has supported Deutsche Telekom's service teams in improving visibility across network, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure environments. Experience gained from these deployments is now informing broader service enablement across additional European markets.

As enterprise IT environments grow more complex, organisations require more than visibility-they need predictive resilience. Through defined use cases, LogicMonitor complements Deutsche Telekom's existing service management, monitoring, and security tooling, helping teams anticipate, detect, and resolve issues before they impact business operations.

In the United Kingdom, the partnership has delivered measurable operational improvements, including:

Prevention of 19 major incidents that could have impacted production environments

Reduction in reporting times from days to minutes

Real-time, AI-driven insights delivered directly to engineering teams

Proactive, automated incident detection and response to help prevent service disruptions

With LogicMonitor, Deutsche Telekom enhances end-to-end service assurance across traditional networks, SD-WAN, and cloud-managed services through a unified observability platform that provides continuous visibility into service health. This is supporting the providers continued focus on the delivery of resilient, well-governed services across increasingly complex hybrid IT and network environments.

"Enterprise customers don't want more dashboards. They want certainty," said Matt Tuson, GM EMEA, LogicMonitor. "Our expanded partnership with Deutsche Telekom shows how Autonomous IT becomes practical at scale. When teams can anticipate issues instead of reacting to them, resilience becomes predictable. Together, we're helping enterprises eliminate surprises and deliver resilient, future-ready infrastructure."

"As our customers' environments become more distributed and business-critical services increasingly depend on uninterrupted performance, predictive resilience becomes essential," said Conrad Riedesel, Vice President, Deutsche Telekom Global Business. "Expanding our partnership with LogicMonitor strengthens the digital foundation our customers rely on to modernise operations, accelerate cloud adoption, and bring new services to market faster. It allows us to deliver greater operational stability while giving our customers the assurance they need to focus on innovation and growth."

The expanded availability of LogicMonitor forms part of Deutsche Telekom's modular, vendor agnostic managed services portfolio. It will scale proven UK outcomes across Central and Northern Europe, accelerating adoption of AI-first observability across additional customer environments and service lines.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor is the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, enabling enterprises to operate complex digital systems with greater resilience, efficiency, and confidence. By unifying visibility from user to code across infrastructure, cloud, Internet, and digital experience, LogicMonitor delivers the intelligence required to anticipate issues, eliminate blind spots, and take action automatically. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor helps IT and business leaders reduce operational toil, protect revenue, and accelerate innovation in an increasingly complex digital world.

For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Deutsche Telekom Global Business

Deutsche Telekom Global Business is the telecommunications and managed connectivity services subsidiary for enterprise and public sector customers of Deutsche Telekom Group, Europe's leading operator with more than 273 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed lines and 23 million broadband lines, and employing nearly 200,000 professionals around the world.

Deutsche Telekom Global Business was created to be the strategic partner for companies in the development of business-centric telecommunications infrastructures and solutions. The company has a presence in more than 25 markets worldwide and around 3,000 employees globally. Its portfolio of solutions and services is highly focused on communications as the main lever for digitalisation, placing strategic consulting at the epicentre of its business model. These include secure network solutions with international reach such as SD-WAN, LAN services, and end-to-end Unified Communications and Collaboration for enterprises, as well as global connectivity solutions, as the foundation of success for the digitisation of any industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518681890/en/

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Press Contact



Paige Thornton

LogicMonitor

press@logicmonitor.com