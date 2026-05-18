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WKN: A2PPYL | ISIN: SE0015671995 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QV
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 09:24
9,105 Euro
-1,09 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMNET GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMNET GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9409,14010:48
8,9008,94010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hemnet Group AB: Net sales and listing volumes for April 2026

Hemnet is today releasing preliminary April figures, marking the second of its scheduled monthly updates for 2026. These updates, announced in the 2025 Year-end Report, aim to provide greater transparency as the company partly transitions to its new 'Sell first, pay later' model. In April, net sales amounted to SEK 116.6 million (147.9), a decline of 21% compared to the same period last year, while Average Revenue per Paid Listing (ARPL) grew by 11%. Published listings amounted to 15.4k in the month, down by 11% year-on-year. Paid listings amounted to 11.1k.

The new 'Sell first, pay later' model was launched across the entire country from 30 March and impacted the numbers for the full month of April. The model introduces an accounting effect where revenue for listings utilising the 'Sell first, pay later' option is recognised upon a sale rather than at the time of publication. Consequently, this represents a timing shift of revenue to subsequent quarters rather than a reduction in revenue.

'Sell first, pay later' listings are included in published listings at the time of publication. As these listings are marked sold, they are subsequently included in paid listings. The year-to-date difference between published and paid listings consist of the 'Sell first, pay later' listings that have not yet been sold.

Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet, comments:

"Following a slow past twelve months and a hesitant start to the year, we saw a clearly improved market environment in April. Published listings declined by 11% year-on-year, which was the lowest year-on-year decline during the last twelve months. 'Sell first, pay later' was live across the country from 30 March which had a positive effect on volumes in the month. ARPL grew by 10.8% in April, while net sales were down by 21.2%. The total conversion to 'Sell first, pay later' amounted to 41% of all published listings in April. The sell-through rate for the February cohort of 'Sell first, pay later' listings was just below 60% after three months, which is in line with the payment alternative 'Pay when listing is removed'.


Apr 2026Apr 2025ChangeJan - Apr 2026Jan - Apr 2025Change
Net sales, total (SEK m)116.6147.9-21.2%363.8476.4-23.6%
Net sales, Property sellers (SEK m)97.7129.4-24.5%295.4407.4-27.5%
Net sales, B2B* (SEK m)18.918.42.4%68.469.0-0.9%
ARPL paid (SEK)9,1048,21810.8%9,1078,14711.8%
Published listings (thousands)15.417.4-11.3%44.058.6-24.9%
Paid listings (thousands)11.117.4-36.4%36.558.6-37.7%

* B2B consists of the following customer categories: Real estate agents, Real estate developers, and Advertisers.

Financial calendar
In accordance with our updated financial calendar for 2026, the nearest upcoming dates for market updates are as follows:

12 June 2026Net sales May 2026
17 July 2026Interim Report Q2 2026
21 August 2026Net sales July 2026
14 September 2026Net sales August 2026
22 October 2026Interim Report Q3 2026
13 November 2026Net sales October 2026
14 December 2026Net sales November 2026

Note: The figures in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial information for the first quarter will be presented in the interim report for the second quarter on 17 July, 2026.

*****************************************

For more information, please contact:
Press enquiries
Staffan Tell, Head of PR
M: +46 733 67 66 85
E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

IR enquiries
Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR
M: +46 70 250 14 40
E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se

About Hemnet
Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

Follow us: hemnetgroup.com / Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

Image Attachments
Hemnet CEO Jonas Gustafsson

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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