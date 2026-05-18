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WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 09:44
20,480 Euro
+0,99 % +0,200
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,56020,60011:10
20,56020,60010:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 07:00 Uhr
56 Leser
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Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in April

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 18.5.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 7.7% in April, or by 4.8% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in April, in total by 7.7%. In the building and technical trade division, sales grew strongly in all operating countries. In the grocery trade division, sales decreased by 1.5%, but this was primarily due to the fact that Easter-related wholesale mostly took place in March this year, versus April in 2025. In the car trade division, sales increased in used cars, but were at last year's level in new cars and services. Sales for sports trade also increased. The number of delivery days was flat year-on-year," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €546.4 million in April, down by 1.5%. Sales to K Group grocery stores decreased by 2.4%. The timing of Easter had an approximately 6 percentage point negative impact on the sales to grocery stores. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales decreased by 0.3%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €478.8 million in April, up by 20.1%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 12.3%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 19.8%, while in comparable terms, sales increased by 6.6%. The sales of Roslev Trælasthandel A/S, which was acquired in Denmark on 1 February 2025, have been included in the division's April figures in both 2025 and 2026. The Danish companies CF Petersen & Søn A/S and Tømmergaarden A/‍S have been part of Kesko as of 1 May 2025 and 1 June 2025, respectively. Sales in technical trade increased by 19.2% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 9.8% in Finland, 22.4% in Sweden, 10.2% in Norway and 14.4% in Denmark.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €130.0 million in April, representing an increase of 8.9%. Car trade sales grew by 8.9%; sales increased in used cars and were at last year's level in new cars and services. Sports trade sales increased by 9.3%.

Kesko Group sales in April 2026 totalled €1,152.9 million, representing an increase of 7.7%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in April 2026:

April 2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total445.4-1.8-1.8
Kespro101.0-0.3-0.3
Grocery trade, total546.4-1.5-1.5
Building and home improvement trade263.0+19.8+6.6
Technical trade224.1+20.3+19.2
Building and technical trade, total478.8+20.1+12.3
Car trade113.2+8.9+8.9
Sports trade16.9+9.3+9.3
Car trade, total130.0+8.9+8.9
Common functions and eliminations-2.4
Grand total1,152.9+7.7+4.8
Finland, total873.2+2.3+2.3
Other countries, total279.7+28.7+14.4
Grand total1,152.9+7.7+4.8

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-April 2026:

1.1.-30.4.2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total1,745.5+4.0+4.0
Kespro385.5-0.3-0.3
Grocery trade, total2,131.0+3.2+3.2
Building and home improvement trade896.4+17.4+4.2
Technical trade799.3+9.3+8.9
Building and technical trade, total1,667.5+13.4+6.4
Car trade403.7+6.8+6.8
Sports trade60.7+5.5+5.5
Car trade, total464.4+6.6+6.6
Common functions and eliminations-9.7
Grand total4,253.2+7.3+4.7
Finland, total3,299.7+4.6+4.6
Other countries, total953.6+18.3+5.5
Grand total4,253.2+7.3+4.7

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in April 2026 compared to April 2025:

AprilJanuary-April
Grocery trade00
Kespro00
Building and technical trade, Finland00
Building and technical trade, Sweden00
Building and technical trade, Norway00
Building and technical trade, Denmark00
Car trade service business00

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.


Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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