

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed in cautious trade on Monday as investors remained focused on escalating tensions in the Middle East.



G7 finance minister are gathering in Paris today and tomorrow to discuss global economic imbalances as geopolitical differences threaten to test the group's cohesion.



Eurozone government bond yields climbed, with the yield on the Germany 10-year bond rising to notch its highest level in 15 years, as investors fret over the impact of surging crude oil prices on inflation and interest rates.



Brent crude futures rose above $110 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran the 'clock is ticking' on peace talks.



The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.3 percent to 605.01 after falling 1.5 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.8 percent on hawkish rate expectations.



Danish engineering and industrial technology company Hove rallied 3.3 percent after delivering record Q1 revenue and profit growth.



Irish low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings tumbled 3 percent after it warned of rising costs this year.



British insurer Prudential fell about 1 percent after announcing the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Bharti Life Insurance.



Anglo American dropped 1.2 percent. The mining giant has agreed to sell its coal mining operation in Australia to privately-owned Dhilmar for $3.88bn.



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