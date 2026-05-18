KAWASAKI, Japan, May 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited announced that it has implemented "FinSnaviCloud," a cloud service supporting inheritance-related procedures, at Ashikaga Bank. This service is offered as part of Personalized Experience [1] , an offering from "Uvance for Finance", that integrates real and digital to realize optimal financial services for each individual. Ashikaga Bank will begin operating the service on May 18, 2026. This service is a cloud service for financial institutions that handles inheritance-related procedures, from acceptance to disbursement.Through implementation of "FinSnaviCloud", Fujitsu will support Ashikaga Bank in enhancing the convenience of inheritance procedures for its customers, while simultaneously improving efficiency and promoting paperless workflows through the centralization of inheritance operations at its headquarters. This initiative directly contributes to the digitalization efforts of Ashikaga Bank, which is actively strengthening its response to the increasing number of inheritance cases driven by the rising elderly population in Tochigi Prefecture.BackgroundJapan is experiencing rapid population aging, leading to an increase in inheritance procedures. Simultaneously, financial institutions face challenges such as the burden on heirs to visit branches, the individual-dependent nature of inheritance administration, and increasing workloads for staff. In this context, financial institutions are required to provide services promptly. Ashikaga Bank, anticipating a further rise in the elderly population and inheritance cases in Tochigi Prefecture, is introducing "FinSnaviCloud," a service that supports inheritance administrative procedures, with the aim of improving the convenience of inheritance procedures and reducing the workload on its branch offices.Overview of "FinSnaviCloud" utilization at Ashikaga BankWith the introduction of "FinSnaviCloud," Ashikaga Bank will promote the digitalization of inheritance procedures and concurrently centralize administrative tasks at its headquarters."FinSnaviCloud" will enable Web-based acceptance in addition to conventional branch counters and phone calls, allowing heirs to complete procedures regardless of time or location. After acceptance, the Inheritance Center, which is Ashikaga Bank's headquarters, will consolidate the administrative tasks for inheritance cases from each branch and centrally manage case progress information. The procedure navigation function will support the selection of necessary documents for the procedure, and also enable the digital uploading of public documents such as family registers and wills via terminals. Furthermore, for each inheritance case, the system can chronologically track the content provided, inquiry response history, and document sending and receiving status. This allows for efficient execution of inheritance administration while grasping the status of cases across all branches.As a result, customers will be able to enjoy services comparable remotely that are equivalent to in-person interactions, and Ashikaga Bank will achieve reduce employee burden through paperless operations and shortened processing times.Ashikaga Bank has traditionally promoted the centralization of administrative tasks at its headquarters to improve administrative efficiency and reduce employee workload at its branches. With the introduction of "FinSnaviCloud," the bank aims to increase the centralization rate for inheritance procedures from the current around 40% to 70% over.Future plansAshikaga Bank plans to further consider leveraging the functions of "FinSnaviCloud" in the future, such as a feature that assists in generating inheritance relationship diagrams from family registers using AI-OCR, along with pre-inheritance simulations and support for creating "ending notes."Ashikaga Bank, in pursuit of Mebuki Financial Group's long-term vision of "A Value Creation Group Working Together with Local Communities.", is promoting non-face-to-face services and digitalization, building upon conventional in-person services, starting with procedures related to life events such as inheritance. Moving forward, the bank will continue to contribute to the creation of a prosperous future for local communities by fostering an environment where every individual living in the region can use financial services with peace of mind.Moving forward, Fujitsu will provide new value through this service, such as the effective utilization of inherited assets. Concurrently, it will support Ashikaga Bank and other financial institutions in efficient and secure inheritance procedures, thereby contributing to the resolution of inheritance issues. Furthermore, through "Uvance for Finance", which leverages data and AI to advance financial operations, Fujitsu aims to deliver services tailored to each individual customer and financial institution employee, thereby propelling society towards the sustainable development of people's lives and the economy.Overview of "FinSnaviCloud""FinSnaviCloud" is a cloud-based inheritance support service for financial institutions, built upon the "FinSnavi" package product that Fujitsu has offered since 2015. It provides a wide range of functions to address societal challenges such as the super-aging society and end-of-life planning for single individuals, including various inheritance administrative functions, lifetime inheritance simulations, and support for creating "ending notes."This service enables integration with external services and facilitates easy functional expansion according to the needs of financial institutions, thereby promoting DX in inheritance operations. Furthermore, in cases where modifications are required due to changes in social conditions or legal revisions, such as in the procedure navigation function or forms, financial institutions can quickly implement these changes themselves using the service's intuitive web tools."FinSnaviCloud" aims to establish a comprehensive inheritance ecosystem that spans both financial and non-financial domains, starting with the digitalization of inheritance procedures. Moving forward, it will provide holistic support for inheritance-related challenges, from the period of considering inheritance to the actual inheritance process, not limited to post-inheritance procedures.[1] Personalized Experience:Personalized Experience is an offering within "Uvance for Finance" that supports the provision of optimal financial experiences tailored to the situation and life stage of each customer and employee, by integrating the strengths of staffed branches with the convenience of digital technology.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.