Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891624 | ISIN: JP3436100006 | Ticker-Symbol: SFT
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 08:41
29,290 Euro
-4,44 % -1,360
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,94529,15008:42
28,82529,29008:41
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu, SMBC Group and SoftBank agree on alliance to build Japan-made platform for sustainable healthcare

Companies aim to extend healthy life expectancy, optimize management of healthcare institutions, and curb national healthcare costs

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
Fujitsu Limited
SoftBank Corp.

TOKYO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMBC Group), and SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) announced they entered into a basic agreement regarding a business alliance (the Alliance) in the health and medical fields with the objective of ensuring the continued sustainability of Japan's healthcare system, which is based on universal health insurance. The agreement, concluded on May 18, will see the three companies build a Japan-developed healthcare platform aimed at achieving sustainable healthcare, contributing to the extension of healthy life expectancy of citizens, optimizing the management of healthcare institutions, and curbing national healthcare costs.

Under the Alliance, the companies will establish a data platform that enables the secure and appropriate management and utilization of medical data held within healthcare information systems, based on individual consent. In addition, by combining this medical data with personal health data that is controlled by individuals themselves-also linked and managed based on individual consent-they will develop app-based AI agents that act as personalized health partners tailored to each individual.

The data platform and related apps will be built within Japan-based data centers as Japan-developed healthcare infrastructure. Through this initiative, the companies aim to realize a secure and integrated framework that supports the entire patient journey-from daily health management to medical consultations, ongoing treatment, and post-treatment follow-up. Ultimately, this will enhance support for improving individual health outcomes, promoting behavioral change, and enabling more advanced assessments of disease risks.

Furthermore, through this Alliance, the companies will create new businesses that contribute to streamlining costs caused by duplicate testing and prescriptions, disease aggravation due to interrupted treatment, and the progression of preventable illnesses and frailty. By promoting the optimization of healthcare delivery, they aim to help curb future healthcare cost increases on the scale of approximately 5 trillion yen, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainable healthcare.

For full release click here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834905/7935_12_Fujitsu_Symbol_Mark_Red_Large_v1_0_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-smbc-group-and-softbank-agree-on-alliance-to-build-japan-made-platform-for-sustainable-healthcare-302775769.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.