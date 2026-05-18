Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders Meeting of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) took place on May 12, 2026, and was chaired by Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at Pavillon Gabriel in Paris.

Shareholders representing 71.32% of voting rights in the Ordinary Annual General Meeting (OAGM) and 71.32% of voting rights in the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting (EAGM), i.e., 4,068 shareholders present or represented by proxy in OAGM and 4,066 shareholders present or represented by proxy in EAGM, adopted all of the resolutions presented by the Board and rejected the two resolutions submitted by Fédéractive.

As Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise chaired this Shareholders' Meeting, accompanied by Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Casanova, Senior Executive Vice-president, Finance, Cathy Pianon, Senior Executive Vice-president, Public Affairs Communication and Philippe Sumeire, General Secretary, Secretary of the Board of Directors.

Following an introduction by the Chairman, the Shareholders' Meeting provided an opportunity to review the results for fiscal year 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, and to present the Rebound Plan and its operational implementation, with a particular focus on innovation and digital activation strategy..

An update was also provided on the main achievements delivered in 2025 under the 2030 CSR Ambition as well as the governance work carried out by the Board of Directors and its Committees.

The session concluded with the presentation of the resolutions, followed by a discussion with shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting approved all resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors, including:

The distribution of a €2.80 1 dividend for the 2025 fiscal year. The ex-dividend date is May 20, and the dividend will be paid starting May 22;

dividend for the 2025 fiscal year. The ex-dividend date is May 20, and the dividend will be paid starting May 22; The renewal of the terms of office as directors of Bpifrance, represented by Ms. Adeline Lemaire, as well as Messrs. William Gairard and Thierry Lescure;

Approval of the 2025 remuneration components and the 2026 remuneration policy for all corporate officers.

The replay of the Shareholders' Meeting is available at: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/general-meeting.

The results of the votes will be made available over the coming days on that same section of the website.

Next key dates 2026 22 July after market closes H1 2026 sales and results 22 October after market closes 9M 2026 sales and financial data

Find us at www.groupeseb.com

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated revenue of €8.2bn in 2025 and has 32,000 employees worldwide.

1 The dividend will be raised to 3.08 euros per share for shares benefiting from the loyalty bonus.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513751251/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Raphaël Hoffstetter

Guillaume Baron

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Department

Cathy Pianon

Marie Leroy

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03

Tel. +33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

Clémence Vermersch

caroline.simon@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

cvermersch@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70