(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
- Issuer
Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France
Stockmarket Euronext Paris A
ISIN FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights :
31 March 2026
30 April 2026
Shares in Euronext (1)
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (2)
79 561 157
79 563 024
Effective voting rights
78 958 872
78 959 355
(1) Shares with a par value of 1€
(2) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)
A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
Find us on www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507260824/en/
Contacts:
Groupe SEB