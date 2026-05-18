Nelly Group AB: Nelly's 2026 Annual General Meeting

Nelly Group AB (publ) ("Nelly") today held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM resolved in accordance with all proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Ebba Ljungerud, Stefan Palm, Josephine Bernadotte, Lennart Sparud, Lars Axelsson and Mikaela Willman as Board members. Ebba Ljungerud was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The AGM adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet, and resolved that the retained earnings, the share premium reserve and the result for the year is to be carried forward. The AGM also resolved on the discharge of liability of the Board members and the Chief Executive Officer for the financial year 2025.

The AGM resolved to implement a new performance-based share program for senior executives in Nelly. To secure delivery of shares under the program, the AGM resolved on a directed issue of no more than 50,284 warrants and to approve that the company transfers the warrants to participants.

The AGM also resolved to:

approve the Board's Remuneration Report.

determine the remuneration to the Board members as follows: SEK 650,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 250,000 to each other Board member, SEK 75,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee and SEK 30,000 to each other member of the Audit Committee, SEK 50,000 to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 20,000 to the other member of the Remuneration Committee.

determine the remuneration to the Auditor.

re-elect the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as Auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Mattias Palmqvist will continue as Auditor-in-charge.

approve updated guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

authorise the Board to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on repurchase and transfer of own ordinary shares. Repurchase may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm. A maximum number of ordinary shares may be repurchased so that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares in Nelly. Transfer of ordinary shares may take place (i) on Nasdaq Stockholm or (ii) outside of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with acquisition of companies or businesses. Transfer may be made of up to such number of ordinary shares that are held by Nelly at the time of the Board's resolution on the transfer.

authorise the Board to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve upon new issues of ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds. The increase in share capital, which entails issuance, conversion or subscription for new ordinary shares, may correspond to a dilution of no more than 25 percent of the share capital in Nelly at the time of the AGM. New issues may be effected with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

For more information, please contact:

Josefin Dalum, CFO

+46 70 080 77 75

ir@nelly.com

About Nelly Group

Nelly is one of the best-loved fashion destinations for young women in the Nordic region. The strength of our offer lies in the combination of our own NELLY brand and carefully selected external brands. Since our launch in 2004, our passion for fashion and products that engage our customers has enabled us to establish a leading position on our core markets as a pioneer in digital direct sales. The company has one million customers in the Nordics online and sales of SEK 1.3 billion per year. Nelly's first physical Flagship Store opened on Drottninggatan in Stockholm in 2023, and we opened our doors on Strøget in Copenhagen in 2025. The group was previously called Qliro Group. Nelly Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the mid-cap segment with the ticker "NELLY".