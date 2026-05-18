

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, citing rising cases, cross-border spread and significant uncertainties about the scale of the epidemic.



The decision, announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Sunday, follows reports of both confirmed and suspected infections linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.



While the situation is serious, it does not currently meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency under the WHO's International Health Regulations.



As of Saturday, health authorities had recorded eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri Province in eastern DRC.



Cases have also been confirmed in Ugandan capital Kinshasa and across the border, where two infected individuals travelled from DRC and were admitted to intensive care.



WHO warned that the outbreak is likely larger than currently detected, pointing to clusters of unexplained deaths, a high positivity rate among tested samples and limited understanding of transmission patterns. At least four deaths among healthcare workers have also raised concerns over infection prevention measures in health facilities.



The UN health agency stressed that the outbreak poses a risk to neighboring countries due to high population mobility, trade links and ongoing humanitarian challenges in affected regions.



Despite the risks, WHO does not recommend restrictions on international travel or trade. Instead, it urged countries to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and community engagement, while ensuring accurate public information.



Authorities in DR Congo and Uganda have been advised to activate emergency response mechanisms, enhance contact tracing and laboratory testing, improve infection prevention and scale up treatment capacity.



Community engagement, including working with local and religious leaders, is also considered critical to controlling the outbreak.



WHO highlighted that no approved vaccines or specific treatments currently exist for the Bundibugyo strain, underscoring the importance of accelerating research and clinical trials.



An Emergency Committee will be convened to provide further recommendations, as global health authorities step up efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent wider spread.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said its headquarters and the CDC country office are actively working with its inter-agency partners and the embassy to relocate 'a small number of Americans who are directly affected' by the outbreak.



Reports say that there have been some exposures of Americans in DR Congo, and that some of them may have had high risk exposures.



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