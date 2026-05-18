

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has renewed the threat to resume military attacks against Iran by saying that the regime is running out of time to reach an agreement in line with what the United States proposed.



'For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, fast, or there won't be anything left of them,' Trump wrote on Truth Social platform on Sunday, as Middle East peace talks remained stalled amid a fragile ceasefire.



On Monday, Iran said it had responded to the latest US proposal, which failed to make any concrete concessions to the country.



Tehran demanded that the 10 week-old war should immediately end, Washington should guarantee that it will never attack Iran again, and lift sanctions against the Iranian regime and the naval blockade.



Iranian state media reported that Tehran's counter-proposals to the Trump administration included compensation for the losses incurred from U.S. attacks and recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude oil bounced back to cross the $110 mark Monday, before subsiding to $108 per barrel, while the US-traded WTI traded around $105.



Meanwhile, the Royal Air Force deployed a new low-cost anti-drone weapon to protect British citizens and regional partners in the Middle East against drone attacks.



The new Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System will be fitted to RAF Typhoon fighter jets so that they can destroy targets precisely and at a fraction of the price of missiles currently used.



UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard said Rapid procurement and testing work by the Ministry of Defense and industry partners BAE Systems and QinetiQ has enabled the system to move from testing to deployment on operations in less than two months.



The APKWS uses a laser targeting system which turns unguided missiles into low-cost precision weapons able to take down enemy drones and other threats.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News