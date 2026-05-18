Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the "Company") today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 12:30PM (EST) at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. CEO and Chairman, Moishe Gubin will be hosting a presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 12:30PM(EST)

Webcast: Presentation Link

Fresh off its recognition by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the top-performing community banks in the United States, ranking #49 out of 3,465 institutions nationwide, OptimumBank continues to build on its strong momentum. The accolade follows a record-setting fiscal 2025 highlighted by a 21.56% Core ROAE, along with the recent initiation of equity research coverage by leading investment firms Brean Capital and Alliance Global Partners, both of which assigned Buy ratings. Analysts at each firm pointed to the Bank's strong profitability, disciplined growth strategy, and high-quality asset base as key drivers of its long-term value proposition.

OptimumBank is attending the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference to engage with investors who value businesses with durable fundamentals, scalable growth, and a proven track record of generating long-term shareholder value.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER.

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link: AGENDA.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent company of OptimumBank, formed in 2004. OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development and social progress through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/.

About MicroCapClub

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Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.