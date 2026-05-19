Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - OptimumBank (NYSE American: OPHC) ("Bank") today announced that it has been named a recipient of the 2025 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup. This annual recognition honors top-performing publicly traded community banks in the United States based on profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet strength.

According to Raymond James, OptimumBank was one of only 20 banks selected nationwide from a pool of 191 eligible publicly traded community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Notably, OptimumBank was the sole institution from the State of Florida and one of only two community banks in the entire Southeast region to receive this distinction.

The award recognizes the top 10% of institutions evaluated across six key performance categories, including return on assets, return on tangible common equity, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, core deposit composition, and asset quality. Breaking into this elite group marks a significant milestone for OptimumBank, which was recognized as one of only four first-time winners nationwide to disrupt the national rankings this year.

"We are honored to be recognized by Raymond James as one of the nation's top-performing community banks," said Moishe Gubin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OptimumBank. "Earning a spot on this list as a first-time winner underscores our accelerating institutional momentum. This regional and national distinction reflects the strength of our balance sheet, our disciplined operating model, and the dedication of our employees to delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup evaluates exchange-traded domestic banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion, excluding mutual holding companies and acquisition targets. Institutions are ranked using percentile scoring across six profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics, with the top 10% receiving recognition.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

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Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.