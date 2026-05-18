

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will purchase U.S. agricultural products worth at least $17 billion annually for three years, and reopen its markets to some U.S. meat products as part of deals secured during President Donald Trump's recently concluded visit to Beijing, according to the White House.



It revealed details of some agreements made between the two sides last week.



Donald Trump, on the first visit by a US President to China since 2017, held detailed discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping during the three-day tour.



China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026, 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October.



China restored market access for U.S. beef by renewing expired listings of more than 400 U.S. beef facilities and adding new listings. China will work with U.S. regulators to lift all suspensions of U.S. beef facilities.



China resumed imports of poultry from U.S. states determined by the USDA to be free of highly pathogenic avian influenza.



The White House said President Trump negotiated a sweeping package of commitments that will drive high-paying American jobs and open new markets for U.S. goods.



China will address U.S. concerns regarding supply chain shortages related to rare earths and other critical minerals, including yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and indium.



China will also address U.S. concerns regarding prohibitions or restrictions on the sale of rare earth production and processing equipment and technologies.



China approved an initial purchase of 200 American-made Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines. This tranche of aircraft - China's first commitment to purchase American-made Boeing aircraft since 2017 - will drive high-paying, high-skilled U.S. manufacturing jobs and enable the Chinese people to fly on American-made planes.



As the cornerstone of the bilateral agreements, the two Presidents chartered two new institutions to optimize the bilateral economic relationship: the U.S.-China Board of Trade and the U.S.-China Board of Investment.



The Board of Trade will allow the U.S., Chinese Governments to manage bilateral trade across non-sensitive goods.



The Board of Investment will provide a government-to-government forum for discussing investment-related issues.



In an interview with Fox News ahead of concluding his state visit to China on Friday, Trump had claimed that China has agreed to buy oil from the United States amid disruptions in oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz.



China did not confirm it, and the same was not mentioned in the fact sheet that the White House released on Sunday.



'President Donald J. Trump reached consensus with President Xi Jinping on several issues that will enhance stability and confidence for businesses and consumers around the world,' it says.



Trump will welcome President Xi for a visit to Washington this fall.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News