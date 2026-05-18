RTX's Raytheon completes design review of Landsat Next space instruments

Earth observation sensors will offer advanced and more frequent views of Earth

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully completed the preliminary design review for NASA's Landsat Next Instrument Suite (LandIS). Raytheon is providing multiple components for the program, including the multispectral imager, engineering analyses, algorithms, fabrication, testing and support.

The design review validated the technical approach and engineering design of Raytheon's instruments, algorithms and imager. The business's multispectral imager will significantly enhance performance by more than doubling the current spatial resolution. Classified as superspectral, it will capture twice the number of spectral bands, delivering the highest quality data to end users. This advanced capability will support a variety of applications, such as assessing water quality and aquatic health, optimizing crop production and soil conservation, managing and monitoring forests, and conducting research on climate and snow dynamics.

"By leveraging proven Raytheon technology and innovative design practices, we're delivering a solution that is on schedule, cost-effective and highly reliable," said Jeff McCall, vice president of Mission Solutions & Payloads at Raytheon. "Our instrument suite is built with a high level of technical maturity, ensuring it will meet the mission's rigorous demands."

Since the 1970s, Raytheon has supported the Landsat mission, including the instruments for Landsat missions 2 through 7. The first LandIS sensor is expected to be delivered in 2028. The upcoming Landsat Next mission will preserve the longest-running satellite record of Earth's land surface while significantly enhancing the quality and scope of freely available, actionable data for users.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hyper-sonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX