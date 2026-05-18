Franklinton, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - Microbiome Labs, a leader in microbiome-based solutions, announces the official launch of EpicDefense on Amazon, expanding consumer access to its latest microbiome-focused immune-support formula.

EpicDefense is formulated to support the body's natural defenses and promote respiratory comfort through a direct, science-first approach*. With this launch, Microbiome Labs is delivering a professional-grade immunobiotic formula that shifts the focus from reactive supplementation to proactive, gut-powered resilience.

The formula combines clinically studied strains selected to support respiratory health and immune balance, including:

LGG ( Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GG): Clinically shown to support upper respiratory health and maintain immune balance.

( GG): Clinically shown to support upper respiratory health and maintain immune balance. BB-12 ( Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis): Documented to support natural antibody response to immune challenges.

( subsp. lactis): Documented to support natural antibody response to immune challenges. EpiCor: A whole-food yeast fermentate that supports healthy nasal airflow and respiratory comfort.

Zinc Bisglycinate (Albion Minerals): A chelated form of zinc optimized for absorption to enhance Natural Killer cell functionality.

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"For too long, immune support has focused on short-term reactions rather than building resilient systems," says Alicia Galvin, MEd, RD, LD, IFNCP, head of scientific affairs at Microbiome Labs. "EpicDefense reflects a shift toward proactive, gut-powered defense grounded in clinical science and made accessible without compromising rigor. This launch represents our commitment to translating validated microbiome research into real-world solutions."

EpicDefense is non-GMO, soy-free and dairy-free, meeting the rigorous standards healthcare practitioners and microbiome experts expect. To learn more about the company's mission to pioneer health, visit microbiomelabs.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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About Microbiome Labs

Microbiome Labs, part of Novonesis Human Health Biosolutions, provides innovative, research-based solutions that support the body's microbial ecosystem. With a focus on clinical application and practitioner partnerships, Microbiome Labs delivers evidence-informed products designed to support overall wellness. Learn more at microbiomelabs.com.

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Source: Microbiome Labs