Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 16:55
22,400 Euro
+2,85 % +0,620
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,32022,33017:07
22,43022,45016:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Philips: Philips introduces SmartIQ to address the trade-off between image quality and radiation dose in coronary procedures

May 18, 2026

  • Greater differentiation of clinical details through contrast-rich images with reduced background noise?
  • For coronary procedures, a new ultra-low dose protocol employs over 50% less X-ray radiation dose [1]
  • First SmartIQ clinical pilot study published in JSCAI, further building on Philips' strong track record in evidence generation [2]

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced Philips SmartIQ, a breakthrough coronary imaging technology for its Azurion image-guided therapy. Developed in collaboration with leading cardiovascular centers, SmartIQ is designed to address one of the field's most fundamental challenges: the trade-off between image quality and radiation exposure for patients and clinical staff. It aims to empower clinicians with exceptional image quality, enabling them to see exactly what they need, while it aims to provide reassurance that X-ray dose and contrast levels are optimized.

"With this new imaging technology, we can go really low in dose and achieve even better image quality. It's a win-win," said Dr. Mark Winkens, Interventional Cardiologist at Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital (ETZ) in Tilburg, the Netherlands.


Philips will showcase SmartIQ at EuroPCR 2026 (May 19-22, Paris, France), where attendees can experience the technology firsthand and hear directly from early clinical adopters. During dedicated clinical sessions, clinicians will share initial case experiences and present real-world multicenter results. Leveraging Philips' strong track record in evidence generation, the first blinded clinical pilot study evaluating SmartIQ was recently published in Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions,The study suggests that the algorithm scored higher on image quality and was preferred in the vast majority of blinded comparisons, while maintaining or lowering radiation and contrast dose.

The technology builds on Philips' industry-leading ClarityIQ platform, which has previously been associated with radiation exposure reductions between 23% and 83%, depending on the clinical area [3]. In parallel, further strengthening Philips' evidence-generation efforts, the ongoing RADIQAL trial is designed to assess the impact of SmartIQ on radiation dose compared to ClarityIQ while maintaining procedural performance. The study has recently reached 60% of total enrollment and completed enrollment at European sites, marking an important milestone. Final study completion and results are expected in due course.

SmartIQ represents the next step forward in image quality and dose management for coronary imaging. It includes an ultra-low dose protocol for coronary procedures that employs over 50% less X-ray radiation dose compared with the lowest dose settings available with Philips ClarityIQ [1]. This setting aims to enable acquisition of coronary cine runs at fluoroscopy dose levels, depending on system and clinical conditions [4].

"For too long, clinicians have had to choose between image quality and radiation dose during coronary procedures," said Mark Stoffels, Business Leader Image-Guided Therapy Systems at Philips. "With our breakthrough SmartIQ technology, we believe that trade-off no longer has to define coronary imaging. This is not an incremental step forward - it represents one of Philips' boldest advances yet in helping clinicians see what they need while aiming to further reduce exposure for patients and clinical teams."

"Image quality is the foundation of every decision we make in the cath lab. SmartIQ has genuinely surprised us. It delivers the clarity we need at very low radiation dose levels," said Dr. Nicolaj Brejnholt Støttrup, Interventional Cardiologist at Aarhus University Hospital in Aarhus, Denmark.

SmartIQ is the latest example of Philips' long-term commitment to reducing radiation exposure across image-guided therapy. Together with innovations such as DoseAware, LumiGuide and EchoNavigator, it reflects a system-wide approach designed to help clinicians achieve the image quality they need while continuing the aim to reduce radiation exposure for patients and staff.

SmartIQ is CE-marked and available in Europe and selected markets on both new and existing Azurion systems. The technology is not yet cleared for use in the United States.

[1] Compared with the low ClarityIQ setting on Azurion systems, SmartIQ ultra-low left coronary 15 fps cine runs specify average reference air kerma reductions of 58% on Azurion M12 and 62% on Azurion M20 across all field sizes as stated in the IFU.
[2] Assar et al., Exploring a Novel Processing Algorithm to Improve Image Quality and Reduce X-Ray and Contrast Dose for Coronary Angiography: A Blinded Pilot Study. Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions, 2026, 105343
[3] In 37 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure. The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task. See website: https://www.philips.com/clinicallyproven
[4] The radiation dose reduction potential of SmartIQ is currently investigated in the RADIQAL trial. The RADIQAL trial is a multi-center randomized clinical trial to assess the impact of SmartIQ on radiation dose compared to the current ClarityIQ while maintaining procedural performance. This includes a comparison to the limitation of the reference air kerma rate in fluoroscopy of <88 mGy/min as stated in FDA 21CFR1020.32 and international standard IEC 60601-2-54. For details about RADIQAL, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06944509.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


- Azurion with SmartIQ (1)

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.