

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved as crude oil prices fell following reports in the Iranian media about a temporary waiver of sanctions on Iranian crude oil.



Wall Street Futures are trading mildly in the green. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has slipped around a quarter percent. Bond yields also mostly eased.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined more than a percent from Friday's levels. Gold is trading just above the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,530.60, up 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,421.20, up 0.17% Germany's DAX at 24,354.04, up 1.66% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,287.80, up 0.91% France's CAC 40 at 7,977.02, up 0.31% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,869.90, up 0.80% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 60,815.95, down 0.97% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,505.30, down 1.45% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,131.53, down 0.09% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,675.18, down 1.11% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,516.04, up 0.31%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.04, down 0.25% EUR/USD at 1.1652, up 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.3394, up 0.52% USD/JPY at 158.71, down 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7177, up 0.36% USD/CAD at 1.3737, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.581%, down 0.39% Germany at 3.1434%, down 0.34% France at 3.929%, down 0.46% U.K. at 5.1090%, down 1.35% Japan at 2.747%, up 1.07%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $107.72, down 1.41%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $99.07, down 1.93%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,568.51, up 0.14%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $77.47, down 0.10%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,546.55, down 1.22% Ethereum at $2,148.82, down 2.17% BNB at $644.14, down 1.91% XRP at $1.39, down 1.95% Solana at $85.45, down 1.71%



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