

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group 12 has been awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for the group's actions during their record-setting, multi-month deployment.



This was announced by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth who was on hand with his wife and senior Navy leaders at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, to welcome home sailors assigned to the Strike Group after a prolonged deployment.



The strike group returned to Norfolk after a 326-day deployment, the longest U.S. aircraft carrier deployment since the Vietnam War, surpassing the previous post-Vietnam mark set by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln's roughly 295-day deployment in 2020.



'Extraordinary sailors and crew of Strike Group 12: for nearly a year you have held the line for our nation. Your voyage took you to places never expected,' Hegseth told the Ford's crew while greeting them over the ship's public address system.



He then recounted how the strike group set off on a routine deployment to the European theater in June 2025, only to be diverted to the Caribbean Sea shortly thereafter in support of the narco-terrorist drug interdiction mission Operation Southern Spear, as well as the operation that led to the January 3 capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.



Hegseth then pointed out that, following operations around Central and South America, the Ford Strike Group deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military operation against Iran. The war ship was joined by the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Bainbridge and USS Mahan - both of which also returned to Norfolk.



Originally called the Distinguished Unit Citation, the PUC is the highest collective award a military unit can receive in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is awarded to units for extraordinary heroism in combat against an armed enemy, recognizing gallantry of a degree that would typically merit an individual Distinguished Service Cross or Navy/Air Force Cross.



'We do not hand this award out simply for performing your duties. It is earned through extraordinary heroism. It signifies that, in the crucible of combat during Operation Epic Fury, Strike Group 12 unleashed lethality and violence of action that [neutralized enemies] and secured a mission of vital national importance,' Hegseth told Ford's crew.



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