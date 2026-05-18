Climeon AB: Communiqué from Climeon AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2026

The shareholders of Climeon AB (publ) held the Annual General Meeting at the company's premises in Kista on Monday, 18 May 2026. A summary of the most important resolutions passed at the Meeting is set out below.

Annual Report

The Annual Report and the Auditor's Report were presented and adopted.

Discharge from Liability

The Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year.

Board Fees

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the Meeting resolved that total Board remuneration of SEK 750,000 shall be paid, of which SEK 300,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 150,000 to each of the other Board members. No remuneration shall be paid for committee work.

The auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Board of Directors

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the Meeting resolved to re-elect Thomas Öström and Joakim Thölin and to elect Kent Sander and Olle Bergström as new ordinary Board members. Furthermore, Kent Sander was elected Chairman of the Board (new election).

Auditor

The Meeting resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as the company's auditor. It was noted that the authorized public accountant Daniel Wassberg will continue as the company's auditor in charge.

Resolution on Amendment of the Articles of Association

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Meeting resolved to amend Sections 4-6 of the Articles of Association, whereby the limits for the number of shares and the share capital were adjusted.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to Resolve on New Share Issues

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on new issues of Class B shares, convertibles and/or warrants within the limits of the Articles of Association regarding the number of shares and share capital applicable at the time of the issue resolution.

New Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2029 for Senior Executives and Key Employees

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Meeting resolved to implement a new Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2029 for senior executives and key employees in the company and the group, and to carry out an issue of not more than 1,615,000 warrants entitling the holder to subscribe for the same number of Class B shares in order to secure deliveries under the program, as well as to approve transfers of warrants to the relevant participants.

Each employee stock option entitles the holder, provided that certain conditions are fulfilled, including a barrier condition of SEK 5 per share, to subscribe for one new Class B share in the company at a subscription price corresponding to SEK 0.15 per share (quota value), following a vesting period of three years and up to and including 31 December 2029.

Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2029 for Board Members

In accordance with a shareholder proposal, the Meeting resolved to implement an employee stock option program for Board members and to carry out an issue of not more than 285,000 warrants entitling the holder to subscribe for the same number of Class B shares in order to secure deliveries under the program, as well as to approve transfers of warrants to the relevant participants.

Each employee stock option entitles the holder, provided that certain conditions are fulfilled, including a barrier condition of SEK 5 per share, to subscribe for one new Class B share in the company at a subscription price corresponding to SEK 0.15 per share (quota value), following a vesting period of three years and up to and including 31 December 2029.

Resolution on Issuance of Warrants to New Board Member

In accordance with a shareholder proposal, the Meeting resolved to issue not more than 159,000 warrants entitling the holder to subscribe for the same number of Class B shares. The warrants shall be available for subscription by the new Board member and Chairman of the Board, Kent Sander.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new Class B share in the company at a subscription price of SEK 15 per share during the period from 1 October 2029 up to and including 31 December 2029. For each acquired warrant, market-based consideration shall be paid, calculated in accordance with the Black & Scholes valuation model.

Statement by the CEO

In her presentation, Climeon AB's CEO Lena Sundquist commented on the financial year 2025 and developments during the first quarter of 2026.

For additional information, please visit the company's website at www.climeon.com or contact:

CEO Lena Sundquist, tel. +46 708 345 228, lena.sundquist@climeon.com

Climeon AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

About Climeon AB

Climeon is a Swedish product company operating within the energy technology sector. Climeon's proprietary technology, the Climeon HeatPower system, uses an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) process to convert low-temperature heat into clean, carbon free electricity. Providing access to dependable and cost-effective sustainable power, HeatPower enables industries to increase energy efficiency, decrease fuel consumption, and reduce emissions. As a non-weather-dependent source of green energy, HeatPower has the potential to diversify and safeguard the renewable energy mix and, therefore, accelerate the global transition to a net-zero future. Climeon's B shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is a Certified Adviser. Learn more at climeon.com.

Image Attachments

Climeon Powering A Sustainable Future