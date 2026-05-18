Carbios announces a change in its governance and the appointment of Benoît Grenot as Chief Executive Officer

Clermont-Ferrand (France), May 18, 2026 (5:45 p.m. CEST). Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) announces an evolution of its governance.

At the age of 64, and having expressed his wish to retire, Vincent Kamel will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer effective May 31, 2026, at midnight. The Board of Directors has appointed Benoît Grenot as Chief Executive Officer of Carbios, effective June 1, 2026.

Isabelle Parize, Chair of the Board of Directors of Carbios: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly thank Vincent Kamel for his commitment and the work accomplished in a demanding environment. His leadership enabled significant progress, notably the signing of a strategic partnership with Wankai New Materials, major advances in the Longlaville plant construction project, as well as rigorous management of the Company's operating expenses. The appointment of Benoît Grenot as Chief Executive Officer reflects our desire to ensure continuity and stability in the Company's governance. His international experience, particularly in China, as well as his leadership, will be key assets in implementing our strategic priorities."

Vincent Kamel, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios: "I am proud of the progress achieved alongside the Board of Directors and the teams, and I thank them for their commitment. I have full confidence in Benoît to lead the next phase of the Company's development."

Benoît Grenot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Carbios: "I am honored by the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors to assume these new responsibilities, and I intend to build on the work already underway. I will also ensure that all teams, whose strength I already fully appreciate, are mobilized around the Company's strategic priorities, with a spirit of commitment and sustainable performance."