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WKN: A1XA4J | ISIN: FR0011648716 | Ticker-Symbol: 3C1
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 17:56
7,620 Euro
-2,06 % -0,160
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARBIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARBIOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6307,66018:38
7,6207,66018:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 18:10 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Carbios files its 2025 Universal Registration Document

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 29 April 2026 (6:00 pm CEST). Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) announces to its shareholders and the financial community that its 2025 Universal Registration Document, including:

  • the 2025 annual report, comprising the management report, the corporate governance report and the parent company financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025,
  • the statutory auditors' reports and information relating to their fees,
  • the description of the share buyback program,

was filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on April 29, 2026 under the number D.26-0301.

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are available in French free of charge, pursuant to applicable law, and can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.carbios.com under the "Investors - Regulated information" section, as well as on www.amf-france.org. An English version will follow shortly.

###

About Carbios:
Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn: carbios / Instagram: carbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716
Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB
LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

Carbios
Benjamin Audebert
Head of Investor Relations
contact@Carbios.com
+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 		Maarc - Press Relations
Bruno Arabian
bruno.arabian@maarc.fr
+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26
Simon Dulucq
Simon.dulucq@maarc.fr
+33 (0) 6 10 98 55 64

Attachment

  • 2026 04 29 - PR - 2025 URD Made available

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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