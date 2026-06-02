Update on the Carbios - Wankai project in China

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 2 June 2026 (05:45 pm CEST). Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) provides an update on the progress of its strategic partnership with Wankai New Materials ("Wankai") in the field of PET biorecycling in Asia.

The industrial project jointly led with Wankai is moving forward, with progress being made in the preparatory steps required to oversee and coordinate the construction of China's first PET biorecycling plant, as well as in the validation of locally available waste streams.

However, given the innovative nature of the process developed by Carbios, which entails additional technical work to adapt to the specific characteristics of the site, Carbios indicates that the commissioning of this plant, located in Haining (Zhejiang Province), has been postponed and is now expected to take place by H1 2028. With a processing capacity of 50,000 tonnes of PET waste per year, this industrial facility will represent a key milestone in the industrialization and deployment of Carbios' enzymatic biorecycling technology in Asia.

In this context, Carbios and Wankai have mutually agreed to postpone Wankai's subscription to a dedicated capital increase of €5 million in the share capital of Carbios SA. This transaction, initially planned for the first half of 2026, is now expected to take place by December 31, 20261-

Carbios closed fiscal year 2025 with a solid cash position of €59 million on a Group basis, including its subsidiaries, enabling it to cover its operating expenses well beyond the next 12 months. This financial visibility provides the Company with the necessary resources to execute its strategic priorities and continue advancing its projects.

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About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe took part in a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn: carbios / Instagram: carbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

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1 The execution of this investment will be subject to the relevant administrative and regulatory approvals in China.