OSLO, Norway, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA (the "Company") today held its annual general meeting ("AGM") as a digital meeting through the solution Lumi AGM.

All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the proposals.

Minutes from the AGM are attached to this notice and will be made available on the Company's website: www.bluenord.com.

"I would like to use this opportunity to recognise the contribution from Bob McGuire and João Saraiva e Silva, having served as directors in BlueNord since 2020 and 2024, respectively. During their directorships, BlueNord has materially strengthened both financially and operationally, and has created significant value for its shareholders," said Glen Ole Rødland, Chair of BlueNord.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

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https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord-asa---minutes-from-annual-general-meeting,c4349845

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/4349845/4099083.pdf BlueNord ASA - Minutes of AGM 2026 (Newsweb)(36369575.1)

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