Mental Health Matters at Medtronic. Explore Our Employee Benefits

At Medtronic, supporting mental health means offering employees practical tools they can use in real life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / At Medtronic, supporting mental health means offering employees practical tools they can use in real life - from counseling and therapy resources, to digital well-being tools for managing stress, to employee networks that foster connection and belonging. These resources recognize that mental health exists on a spectrum and is an essential part of overall well-being.

Confidential support through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

For any struggles employees may face, help is only a phone call away. The Medtronic EAP offers a variety of services at no cost, from help finding childcare to free financial consultations and confidential mental health counseling. All are available through a 24-hour phone line, and they're not just for employees - household family members can also take advantage of EAP services.

Everyday mental well-being tools with Headspace

Mental health isn't only about support during difficult moments. It's also about caring for yourself day to day. Headspace offers effective, convenient, and confidential mental health support from the privacy of your smartphone. Available to employees and their family members (age 13+), Headspace can help with anything from stress and depression to issues with work and relationships.

Support for neurodiversity in the workplace

Resources are available to support neurodivergent employees and those who support them. These tools help promote understanding, inclusion, and practical support - recognizing that different ways of thinking and working are part of a healthy, innovative workplace. Resources are available through Rethink Care for employees.

Networks and ERGs that foster connection and belonging

Social connection is a critical part of mental well-being. Employee networks and resource groups bring employees together around shared identities, experiences, and interests - creating spaces for connection, dialogue, and peer support across the organization.

Well-being grants to support team-based initiatives

Employees can apply for a well-being grant to support initiatives that promote well-being within their teams. These grants empower employees to bring ideas to life that encourage connection, balance, and a healthier work experience.

Supporting employee well-being helps foster innovation, collaboration, and a culture of care - helping employees do their best work for the patients and communities they serve.

Learn more about Medtronic here.

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Medtronic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/mental-health-matters-at-medtronic.-explore-our-employee-benefits-1167773