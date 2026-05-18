

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At least 100 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with more than 390 suspected cases reported so far, according to the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).



Health officials warn that the outbreak is spreading rapidly in eastern parts of the country, raising concerns across the region and internationally.



BBC News reported that at least six Americans may have been exposed to the virus while in the DRC. One American is reportedly showing symptoms consistent with Ebola, while three others are believed to have had high-risk exposure. It remains unclear whether any of them have tested positive for the virus.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed it is assisting in the 'safe withdrawal of a small number of Americans who are directly affected' by the outbreak. However, officials declined to specify how many individuals were involved.



The outbreak is being caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare variant for which there are currently no approved vaccines or specific antiviral treatments. Medical experts say the lack of a vaccine makes containment efforts significantly more challenging.



According to health news outlet STAT, the US government is working to arrange transportation for the affected Americans to a secure quarantine facility. Sources cited by the publication said the group could potentially be moved to a US military base in Germany, although this has not been officially confirmed.



During a press briefing on Sunday, CDC officials declined to answer direct questions regarding the Americans reportedly exposed to the virus, but stressed that the overall risk to the United States remains low. The US government has also issued a Level Four travel advisory, its highest warning level, advising Americans not to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo.



The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda a 'public health emergency of international concern,' signaling the seriousness of the situation and the need for coordinated global action.



However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the outbreak 'does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency' and advised countries against imposing border closures or unnecessary travel restrictions.



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