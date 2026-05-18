Notice of Annual General Meeting of Hilbert Group AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The Board of Directors of Hilbert Group AB (publ) has resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026. Further details regarding proposals to the Annual General Meeting are set out in the notice.

The notice, which is attached in its entirety to this press release and is available on the website, will on Wednesday 20 May 2026 be published in the Swedish Official Gazette (Post- och Inrikes Tidningar). An announcement that the notice has been issued will simultaneously be published in Svenska Dagbladet.

REQUIREMENTS FOR PARTICIPATION

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting must:

be recorded as a shareholder in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB as of 9 June 2026, and notify the company of the intention to attend no later than 11 June 2026.

Notification of attendance shall be made by post to Hilbert Group AB (publ), c/o Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, Box 5898, 102 40 Stockholm, by e-mail to ir@hilbert.group, or by telephone to +46 8 502 353 00. Upon notification, please state name or company name, personal ID number or company registration number, address and telephone number during the day.

NOMINEE REGISTERED SHARES

In order to participate in the meeting, those whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must have their shares owner-registered with Euroclear Sweden AB as of 9 June 2026. Re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration) and is requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines at such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registration that the shareholder has requested and has been issued by the nominee no later than 11 June 2026 will be accepted in the preparation of the share register.

PROXIES AND PROXY FORMS

Anyone who is not personally present at the meeting may exercise their voting rights at the meeting through a written, signed and dated power-of-attorney. A proxy form is available on the company's website, www.hilbert.group. The proxy form can also be obtained from the company or be ordered over the telephone using the number above. If a power-of-attorney has been issued by a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or equivalent authorization document for the legal entity must be attached to the form. The power-of-attorney may not be older than one year unless a longer period of validity is stated in the power-of-attorney, however, no longer than five years. To facilitate entry to the meeting, proxy forms, registration certificates and other authorization documents must be received by the company well in advance before the meeting.

PROPOSED AGENDA

1. Opening of the meeting 2. Election of Chair of the meeting 3. Preparation and approval of voting list 4. Approval of the agenda 5. Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes 6. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened 7. Presentation of the annual report and the auditor's report and the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements 8. Resolution on:

adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet; dispositions regarding the company's result according to the adopted balance sheet; and discharge from liability of the Board members and the CEO

9. Determination of the number of Board members and auditors 10. Determination of fees to the Board and the auditor 11. Election of Board members and Chair of the Board and auditor 12. Resolution on amendment of the articles of association 13. Resolution on authorization for the Board to resolve on issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertibles 14. Resolution on authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchase of shares 15. Resolution on authorization for the Board to resolve on transfer of own shares 16. Resolution on the CEO's participation in ESOP 2026 17. Closure of the meeting

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, VD, eller

Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Hilbert Group AB (publ)

Hilbert Group AB Notice AGM 2026

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-hilbert-group-ab-publ-1167775