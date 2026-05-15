Hilbert Group's Syntetika Advances to Final Launch Preparation Following Completion of Core Legal and Operating Framework

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that its subsidiary, Syntetika, is moving closer to launch - with key milestones completed across legal structure, fund operations, and core infrastructure.

The project has established its Cayman Foundation and incorporated SYNT (BVI) Ltd, thereby completing the core legal and operating framework required to support investor onboarding, custody arrangements, and future product expansion. A fund administration agreement has also been executed, an important milestone in building the operational foundation required for institutional-grade product delivery.

In parallel, Syntetika has advanced its core infrastructure, including vault architecture, custody workflows, and NAV reporting systems. Key capital-flow mechanics have been validated through internal testing, including completion of an initial profit-distribution process. API-based reporting and oracle-linked data infrastructure are being implemented to support transparent and reliable performance tracking.

Production readiness work continues across custody configuration, vault deployment, and end-to-end operational testing, with a controlled launch model designed to scale toward greater automation over time.

Syntetika is also progressing discussions with liquidity providers, infrastructure partners, and distribution channels, with a focus on building a high-quality institutional base ahead of launch.

Near-term priorities include finalizing custody arrangements, completing production deployment, and validating operational and reporting workflows. Management believes recent progress materially strengthens the platform's readiness for launch.

John Lilic, CEO of Syntetika comments: "This is a meaningful inflection point for Syntetika. We have now put in place the core legal structure, operational framework, and infrastructure required to move toward launch with confidence. These are foundational milestones, not cosmetic ones - they are what enable a platform like ours to onboard capital, operate reliably, and scale responsibly. Our focus now is on disciplined execution and delivering a launch that meets institutional expectations from day one."

About Syntetika

Syntetika is building institutional-grade infrastructure for tokenized yield products, initially focused on transparent and operationally robust access to Bitcoin-linked and USD-linked yield strategies. The platform combines legal structuring, fund operations, custody workflows, NAV infrastructure, smart contracts and compliance-oriented onboarding to bridge institutional capital markets infrastructure with on-chain access, transparency and programmability.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, VD, eller

Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group's Syntetika Advances to Final Launch Preparation Following Completion of Core Legal and Operating Framework

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-groups-syntetika-advances-to-final-launch-preparation-follow-1167326