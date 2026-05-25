Hilbert Group AB has Carried Out a Directed Share Issue of Approximately SEK 46 million

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) ("Hilbert" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has successfully carried out a directed issue of 11,698,844 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 3.935 per share (the "Directed Share Issue"), raising gross proceeds of approximately SEK 46 million before transaction costs.

The Directed Share Issue attracted strong interest from a select group of strategic and long-term investors, including Helena, Hilbert's existing convertible holder, which participated as the anchor U.S. equity investor through USD 2 million of fresh equity investment.

The transaction also included participation from a new strategic investor representing an established crypto-native foundation. In addition to the equity investment, the foundation is currently onboarding and allocating USD 10 million of LP capital (i.e. fund/strategy investment) to Hilbert's Basis+ strategy, further strengthening the Company's institutional asset management platform and validating its growing position within digital asset investment solutions.

The Directed Share Issue was undertaken following the previously announced intention to strengthen Hilbert's balance sheet and support the continued scaling of the Company's institutional platform, integration initiatives and preparations for a future U.S. listing process.

"We are very pleased with the strong support demonstrated by both existing and new strategic investors. Helena's participation as an institutional U.S. anchor investor, through fresh equity is a strong validation of Hilbert's long-term strategy and growth trajectory. We are equally excited to welcome a highly respected crypto-native foundation into our investor base and ecosystem. Their parallel commitment to allocate significant LP capital (i.e. fund/strategy investment) into our Basis+ strategy further underlines the institutional quality and attractiveness of our platform," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group.

The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue was determined through arm's length negotiations with the investors and based on prevailing market conditions. The Board of Directors has therefore assessed that the subscription price reflects current market value.

The reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights was to diversify and strengthen the Company's shareholder base with strategic and institutional investors, while raising capital in a time- and cost-efficient manner. Following the Directed Share Issue, the number of shares in Hilbert will increase by 11,698,844 shares, from 117,335,592 shares to 129,034,436 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 584,942, from SEK 5,866,780 to SEK 6,451,722. The Directed Share Issue results in a dilution of approximately 9.1 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company following completion of the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.



Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.



Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-25 08:45 CEST.

Attachments

Hilbert Group AB (publ) has carried out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 46 million

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-ab-publ-has-carried-out-a-directed-share-issue-of-appr-1170289