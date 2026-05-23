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WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 15:25
0,380 Euro
+6,89 % +0,025
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.05.2026 00:02 Uhr
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Hilbert Group's Annual Report for 2025 Has Been Published

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The Annual Report (in Swedish) is attached and can also be downloaded from Hilbert Group's website: www.hilbert.group.

In conjunction with this, Hilbert Group informs about the following changes in the Annual Report for 2025, compared to the Year-end Report 2025 published March 31, 2026:

Adjustments have been made to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows:

  • An adjustment has been made to Net cash used in investing activities resulting in a change from -53,266.8 TSEK to -38,610.2. TSEK, thus by 14,656.6 TSEK. The adjustment is pertaining to presentation of net changes in stablecoin cryptocurrencies, resulting in a corresponding decrease in Net cash flow from operating activities by -14,656.6 TSEK.

  • An adjustment has been made, decreasing Net cash generated from financing activities by -13,758.1 TSEK and increasing Net cash flow from operating activities by the same amount. The adjustment is pertaining to presentation of proceeds from share issues.

  • The net effect on Net cash flow from operating activities of the above-mentioned adjustments is -898,5 TSEK. Net cash flow from operating activities totals -82,056.5 TSEK after the adjustments.

Annual General Meeting
Hilbert Group AB (publ) holds an annual general meeting on 17 June 2026, at 2:00 PM CEST, at Advokatfirman Lindahl's office on Smålandsgatan 16, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration starts at 1:30 PM CEST.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Annual Report 2025 Hilbert Group AB, Signed
Auditors Report 2025 Hilbert Group AB, Signed

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-groups-annual-report-for-2025-has-been-published-1170186

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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