Hilbert Group's Annual Report for 2025 Has Been Published

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The Annual Report (in Swedish) is attached and can also be downloaded from Hilbert Group's website: www.hilbert.group.

In conjunction with this, Hilbert Group informs about the following changes in the Annual Report for 2025, compared to the Year-end Report 2025 published March 31, 2026:

Adjustments have been made to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows:

An adjustment has been made to Net cash used in investing activities resulting in a change from -53,266.8 TSEK to -38,610.2. TSEK, thus by 14,656.6 TSEK. The adjustment is pertaining to presentation of net changes in stablecoin cryptocurrencies, resulting in a corresponding decrease in Net cash flow from operating activities by -14,656.6 TSEK.

An adjustment has been made, decreasing Net cash generated from financing activities by -13,758.1 TSEK and increasing Net cash flow from operating activities by the same amount. The adjustment is pertaining to presentation of proceeds from share issues.

The net effect on Net cash flow from operating activities of the above-mentioned adjustments is -898,5 TSEK. Net cash flow from operating activities totals -82,056.5 TSEK after the adjustments.

Annual General Meeting

Hilbert Group AB (publ) holds an annual general meeting on 17 June 2026, at 2:00 PM CEST, at Advokatfirman Lindahl's office on Smålandsgatan 16, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration starts at 1:30 PM CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Annual Report 2025 Hilbert Group AB, Signed

Auditors Report 2025 Hilbert Group AB, Signed

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-groups-annual-report-for-2025-has-been-published-1170186