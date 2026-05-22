Hilbert Group Announces Intention to Carry Out a Strategic Directed Share Issue to Support Growth, Platform Integration and U.S. Listing Readiness

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)(Nasdaq:HILB B), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, today announces its intention to carry out a directed share issue of a minimum of USD 3 million (the "Directed Share Issue"), subject to prevailing market conditions. The Directed Share Issue is expected to be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure directed to Scandinavian and international institutional and qualified investors.

The purpose of the Directed Share Issue is to support the next phase of Hilbert Group's development as an institutional digital asset platform. The Company intends to use the proceeds primarily to support the integration and scaling of Nordark and Enigma, expand the back-office and support functions required for a larger and more complex platform, advance governance, reporting and audit capabilities aligned with U.S. capital markets standards, and for general corporate purposes.

The Company expects the investor base in the transaction to include a U.S.-based cornerstone investor, supporting Hilbert Group's ambition to broaden its international shareholder base and advance its medium-term U.S. listing readiness.

Hilbert Group entered 2026 with exceptional momentum across its asset management platform. Hedge fund AuM grew by more than 90% in Q1, supported by net inflows every month of the year to date. At the same time, the Company's AuM pipeline continued to strengthen, with institutional investor engagement reaching what management believes is an all-time high. A clear signal of this growing institutional traction is the recent allocation from one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, alongside increased commitments from several existing investors.

This progress has been delivered against a difficult market backdrop. Ongoing geopolitical tension, broader weakness across digital assets and pressure across risk markets have weighed on both performance and capital formation across much of the industry. Against that backdrop, Hilbert's strategy performance has stood out. Basis+ BTC delivered 3x the VisionTrack Market Neutral Index return in Q1 2026, and management believes the strategy ranks in the top decile of its peer group. More importantly, Hilbert has continued to attract and deepen institutional engagement during a period in which many peers have faced both weaker performance and a more challenging fundraising environment.

A key priority is the continued expansion of Enigma and Nordark. Following the recent acquisition and integration of Enigma, the Company intends to allocate additional capital to support the scaling of its trading strategies and broader platform development. In parallel, Hilbert Group will continue advancing Nordark, where the MFSA application process is now live in relation to a dual MiCA and payment institution licensing, supporting the build-out of a regulated digital asset banking and infrastructure platform.

Barnali Biswal, Chief Executive Officer of Hilbert Group, commented:

"We are now entering the next phase of Hilbert Group's development, focused on institutionalisation, operational scaling and preparing the Company for a U.S. listing within the next year. This capital raise is a deliberate step in that process. It enables us to invest in the governance, reporting, audit and platform capabilities required to meet the standards expected by U.S. investors, while also accelerating growth in the business areas where we see the clearest opportunities.

Ironically, despite the current share price, the Company has never been stronger operationally. Assets under management are at record levels, strategy performance has remained strong, and the pipeline across the business is solid. We have recorded net inflows in every month in a market where many funds have experienced outflows and negative returns. In other words, the underlying fundamentals of the business are significantly stronger than they have ever been before in the Company's history.

We are therefore raising capital from a position of strategic intent, not reaction. With a stronger operating platform, improving market positioning, a U.S.-based cornerstone investor and insider participation in the transaction, we believe this financing supports the next stage of Hilbert Group's development and long-term value creation."

Further information regarding the Directed Share Issue, including the final terms and timing, will be announced in due course, subject to prevailing market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, VD, eller

Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Announces Intention to Carry Out a Strategic Directed Share Issue to Support Growth, Platform Integration and U.S. Listing Readiness

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-announces-intention-to-carry-out-a-strategic-directed-1170042