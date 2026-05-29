Hilbert Group Publishes Interim Report for The First Quarter 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999)

The first quarter 2026

(compared to first quarter 2025)

Revenues amounted to KSEK 3,606,045.7 (KSEK 44,977.7)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totalled KSEK -35,589.5 (KSEK -11,852.7)

Profit/loss for the period were KSEK -43,062.1 (KSEK -24,626.4)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.38 (SEK -0.37)

Equity KSEK 21,520.0 (KSEK 7,291.5)

Total assets KSEK 253,724.7 (KSEK 49,338.1)

HILBERT GROUP FINANCIAL REPORTS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

A VIDEO PRESENTATION OF THE Q1 2026 REPORT AND THE BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR HILBERT GROUP CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Highlights from the CEO's address:

Platform validated in challenging Q1 market

Q1 2026 validated our institutional digital asset management platform, with Hilbert's strategy/fund performance standing out despite a 25.6% decline in Bitcoin and weaker market risk appetite.

Strong growth in 2/20 institutional AuM (Assets under Management)

2/20 fee-tier hedge fund AuM grew more than 90% on the quarter, with a substantially strengthened institutional pipeline and additional allocations from existing investors.

Record quarterly revenue

Group revenue reached KSEK 3,606,045.7 in Q1, an all-time high for Hilbert, representing a 5,775.4% increase quarter-on-quarter and 7,917.4% year-on-year, driven primarily by the Enigma Nordic AB acquisition.

Strategic repositioning delivering operating momentum

The strategic repositioning through the acquisitions of Liberty Road Capital, Nordark and Enigma is beginning to translate into real operating momentum, with the core asset management engine scaling and institutional engagement deepening.

Please note that Hilbert Group is today launching a refreshed quarterly report format designed to provide greater clarity and transparency for shareholders. Over the next 24 hours, the company will collect questions related to the report (see email contact below), and a consolidated Q&A will be published on our website early next week.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-29 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

HILBERT Q1 26 FINAL

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-2026-1171757