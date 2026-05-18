

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Studies published in Nutrients suggest that people who regularly eat watermelon may have healthier diets and better heart health.



One study looked at information from a large US health survey called the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). In this 2022 study, researchers compared people who ate watermelon with those who did not. They found that both children and adults who ate watermelon usually had healthier overall diets.



Moreover, the people who ate watermelon got more important nutrients such as fiber, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants like lycopene. They also consumed less added sugar and saturated fat.



Another study from Louisiana State University examined whether watermelon juice could help blood vessels work better when blood sugar levels are high.



In the study, 18 healthy young adults drank watermelon juice daily for two weeks. Researchers focused on two natural compounds found in watermelon - L-citrulline and L-arginine. The study found that watermelon juice may help protect blood vessel function and support healthy circulation during periods of high blood sugar. It also appeared to affect heart rate patterns linked to heart health.



More recent studies have continued to explore watermelon's benefits for heart and blood vessel health. Researchers say watermelon and L-citrulline supplements may help improve blood flow and blood vessel flexibility. Scientists are especially focused on watermelon because it is one of the best natural sources of L-citrulline.



Experts said that it may help support healthy blood circulation and heart function, although they also note that larger and longer studies are still needed. They further added that watermelon is rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and water while being low in calories, making it an easy and healthy fruit to include in a balanced diet.



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